Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.29.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Leidos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Leidos by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

