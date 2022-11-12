Lego Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $479.75 (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Lego Coin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Lego Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Lego Coin has a market cap of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $479.75 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

