LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Alexander William Solomou Acquires 900,000 Shares

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) insider Alexander William Solomou purchased 900,000 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £459,000 ($528,497.41).

LBG Media Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:LBG opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. LBG Media plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48.44 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,968.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

About LBG Media

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

