LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Alexander William Solomou Acquires 900,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

LBG Media plc (LON:LBGGet Rating) insider Alexander William Solomou purchased 900,000 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £459,000 ($528,497.41).

LBG Media Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:LBG opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. LBG Media plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48.44 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,968.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

About LBG Media

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.