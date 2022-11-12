Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 464,604 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,604 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of QuidelOrtho worth $49,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 28.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

