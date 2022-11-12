Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 223,281 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Cboe Global Markets worth $31,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.