Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,602 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.22.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

