Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $32.74 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,733 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $32,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,380,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,996,000 after purchasing an additional 125,170 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

