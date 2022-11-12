Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $35,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 314,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 5.2 %

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of -0.54.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

