Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. 34,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.