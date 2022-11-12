Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Lantronix Stock Up 5.6 %

LTRX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 367,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,283 shares of company stock worth $891,685. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 55.2% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 379,353 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $6,871,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 212,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

