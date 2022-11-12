Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.00 million-$247.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.01 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,058. Lantheus has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,643. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lantheus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

