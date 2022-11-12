Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27.
Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston
In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
