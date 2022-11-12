Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

