KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $7.46 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $733.74 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.46 or 0.00044393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.