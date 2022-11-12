Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 507,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

