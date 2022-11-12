Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 507,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.
Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.