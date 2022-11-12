Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 507,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

