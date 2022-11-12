Kokoswap (KOKO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $249.23 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $249.23 million and $142,306.23 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00588079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.23 or 0.30621654 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.