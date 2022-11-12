Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kohl’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of KSS traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,162. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

