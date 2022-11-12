Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. Kohl’s also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 3,937,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $11,078,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $7,180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 258.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kohl’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

