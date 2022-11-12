KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. 6,583,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $79.89.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 60.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

