Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($54.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KIGRY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 57,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.78. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

