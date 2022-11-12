Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the October 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Down 0.3 %

KVSC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 322,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $537,000.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

