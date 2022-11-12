Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
KRYPF remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.
About Kerry Properties
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Properties (KRYPF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.