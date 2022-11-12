Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

KRYPF remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

