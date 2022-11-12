Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.13. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1,472 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

