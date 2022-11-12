Kava Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005701 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $308.32 million and $33.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 320,256,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,287,078 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.