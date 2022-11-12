JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of BNR stock opened at €68.44 ($68.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.08. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($56.25).
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
