JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.60” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CBK opened at €7.64 ($7.64) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

