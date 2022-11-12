Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

JNCE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.18. 707,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,729. The company has a market cap of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,214 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

