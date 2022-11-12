Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
JNCE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.18. 707,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,729. The company has a market cap of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.18.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
