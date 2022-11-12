iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.63. 5,650,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

