iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 805,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,550 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $400.10. The company had a trading volume of 230,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.98 and its 200 day moving average is $394.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

