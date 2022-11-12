iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $81.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

