iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 361.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 489,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:REM opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

