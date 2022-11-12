iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 369.6% in October

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 369.6% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 295,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,405. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

