iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Boosted by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 183,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,896. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07.

