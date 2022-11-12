International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14), reports. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of INSW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. 1,035,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,893. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at International Seaways

Several brokerages recently commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other International Seaways news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

