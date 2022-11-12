Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,460,436. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CHE opened at $490.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

