Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

