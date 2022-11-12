Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.2 %

TER opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

