Inspire Investing LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

