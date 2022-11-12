Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,544,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,108,747.18.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total value of C$356,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total value of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$82.14. 2,547,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$48.42 and a one year high of C$88.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.75.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.