Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.
ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,404. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average of $215.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
