Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,404. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average of $215.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

