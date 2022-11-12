Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $227.58 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

