Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANM stock remained flat at $23.10 during midday trading on Friday. 8,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

