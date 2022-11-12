HSBC Initiates Coverage on Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Saipem Stock Performance

SAPMY opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

