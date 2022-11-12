HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the October 15th total of 2,700,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,019,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HQ Global Education Stock Performance

HQ Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About HQ Global Education

HQ Global Education, Inc provides film and television production services. The company is based in Orange, California.

