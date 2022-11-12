High Note Wealth LLC Buys 430 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $22.61 on Friday, hitting $346.11. The company had a trading volume of 228,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $328.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

