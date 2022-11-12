High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $81.54 on Friday, reaching $2,386.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,681. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2,164.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

