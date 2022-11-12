HEX (HEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.16 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, HEX has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion and $3.72 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002661 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00582642 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.59 or 0.30348854 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
