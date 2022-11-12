HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.19 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, HEX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $19.54 billion and $5.19 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00590685 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.60 or 0.30767826 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.