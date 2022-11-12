Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Up 212.0% in October

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the October 15th total of 451,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Helbiz Price Performance
Shares of HLBZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 6,107,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,492. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Helbiz has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Helbiz by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 978,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Helbiz by 1,748.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 180,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helbiz by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Helbiz by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
About Helbiz
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
