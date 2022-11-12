Heirloom Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

